Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

