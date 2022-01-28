Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,171 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in fuboTV were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 23.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in fuboTV by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

FUBO stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.