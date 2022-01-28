Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,356 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Monroe Capital worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

