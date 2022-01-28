Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prothena were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,499,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTA opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

