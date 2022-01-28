300 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

