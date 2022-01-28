SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $127,000 in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of CorMedix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after buying an additional 239,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 157,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorMedix by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CorMedix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CorMedix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $60,970. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.85 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

