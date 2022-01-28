Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,233 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 73.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ready Capital were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of RC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.