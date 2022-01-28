300 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,549,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $69,408,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Futu by 5,601.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,524 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.