SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,774 Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBET. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Esports Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

EBET stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET).

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.