Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of VSE worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VSE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the third quarter worth $323,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. raised their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

VSEC stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $637.25 million, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.49. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

