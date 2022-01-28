TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

