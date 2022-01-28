Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

WABC opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

