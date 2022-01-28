Research Analysts Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.86 per share for the year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

