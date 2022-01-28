Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Trimble stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

