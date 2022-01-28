Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. Leidos has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $112.74.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 33.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

