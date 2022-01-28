Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,082,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 302,613 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 571,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

