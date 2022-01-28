CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.