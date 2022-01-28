Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

TSE EMA opened at C$60.50 on Thursday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

