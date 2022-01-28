Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
FREE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
