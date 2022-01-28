Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.