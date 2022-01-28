SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 216,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HF Foods Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFFG stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.52.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $215.54 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

