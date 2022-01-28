SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 5,323 Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 123,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

