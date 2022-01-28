SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 210,615 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. Cowen upped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $298.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

