Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.