SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRFS. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

