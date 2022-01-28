Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Proterra alerts:

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Proterra by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.