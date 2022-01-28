Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.
NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $27.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Proterra by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Proterra by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.
About Proterra
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.