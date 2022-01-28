Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by Jonestrading to Buy

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ORC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -975.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,396.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

