Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 32.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

