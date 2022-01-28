Patricia Gallup Sells 6,142 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

