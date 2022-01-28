Oppenheimer Weighs in on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEP. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NEP stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.