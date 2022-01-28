Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $220,975.70 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.