SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $16,137,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

