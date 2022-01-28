Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

