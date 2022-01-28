SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 25,830 NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of NN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 2,110.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 340,046 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 136,568 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR opened at $3.70 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

