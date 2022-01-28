SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,339 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

