SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avnet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

