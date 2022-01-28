Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $94.14 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

