Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

