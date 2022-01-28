Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Perion Network worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perion Network by 22.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 40.4% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $618.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

