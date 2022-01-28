Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 382,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 245,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.