Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 2,509.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,796,000 after buying an additional 724,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after buying an additional 593,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $271,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,253. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

