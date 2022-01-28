Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $725.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.45, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

BRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.