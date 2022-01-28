Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SJI opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

