Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AudioCodes worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 471.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 244,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

