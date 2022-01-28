Truist Financial Corp Has $282,000 Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after acquiring an additional 108,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,089,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $54.63 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

