The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Joint worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $238,000. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth $255,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $49.15 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $708.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

