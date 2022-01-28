Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

MNG stock opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.56. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 175.90 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.89.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

