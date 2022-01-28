Mizuho Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $100.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Affirm from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.41.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

