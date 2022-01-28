OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 665

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.43) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.66) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.66) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.70) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.49).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 561 ($7.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 534.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 506.24. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.60 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.94). The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.