Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 189 ($2.55) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.70).

TW stock opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.58.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,606.04).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

