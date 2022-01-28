Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of FHLT stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Future Health ESG has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Future Health ESG Corp. is based in Dover, Delaware.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.